Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting at a Circle K on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard as a 19-year-old Baton Rouge man.

Darlin Joel Torrez-Velasquez was shot to dead inside the convenience store shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, Baton Rouge police said in a news release Saturday morning.

Torrez-Velasquez died at the scene, in front of the cashier counter at the gas station mini mart.

Police urge anyone with information on this case to call the BRPD Violent Crime Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.