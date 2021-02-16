A malfunctioning hot water heater started a house fire in North Baton Rouge that displaced one person Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
Fire crews were called to 3334 Greenwell St. at 2:36 p.m. When they arrived, the area around the home's hot water heater was on fire, where they were able to contain it, according to the release.
One person was displaced by the fire, which damaged the ceiling above the hot water heater and the floor below it, according to the release.
The fire did $25,000 worth of damage and nobody was injured, according to the release.