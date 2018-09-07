East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies and employees were honored Thursday night for their continued service to the community, some for live-saving acts during fires or serious crashes and others for their disciplined response to crime.
The Sheriff's Office honored 16 deputies and employees from different divisions for their service throughout the prior year. The acts ranged from assisting victims of Hurricane Harvey to thwarting attempted breaks from Parish Prison and simply monitoring children to and from school.
Sheriff Sid Gautreaux gave two lifesaving awards and one distinguished service award during the ceremony.
"Now, in this job, especially those of you out in the community in a uniform, you know the tides of public opinion can change very quickly," Gautreaux told those who gathered for Thursday's awards ceremony.
"One day you are heralded as a hero and the next day you may have every move you make criticized. (But) for so many of you, your commitment to service and to safety never wavers. For that I commend you. ... I want to say loud and clear: Thank you, what you do matters."
Cpl. Anastasia Washington was honored as the Communications Deputy of the Year, awarded for her impressive response to a suspicious incident at the Check Into Cash on Coursey Boulevard last September.
"Through quick thinking and guarded language she was able to assess that the suspect was still on scene," said the event's emcee, Clay Young, a local businessman. "The employees on site were able to stall the subject long enough for units to arrive and apprehend him. He turned out to be the serial 'Gulf Coast Robber,' suspected in numerous robberies in Slidell, Gonzales and Gulfport."
Cpl. Kristi Nugent received one of the two lifesaving achievement awards for her response to a crash on O'Neal Lane following the pursuit of a stolen vehicle, said Sheriff's spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks. After the suspect crashed the vehicle and fled, Nugent found a passenger unresponsive in the burning vehicle, and was able to revive him.
Sgt. Ben Foret was given the distinguished service award for his response when he discovered flames shooting from a trailer as he was patrolling. Unable to extinguish the fire he radioed for help, then made his way into he home after knocking and receiving no answer. Inside, he found an elderly man and woman who were unaware of the fire.
"His actions very possibly save the lives of both residents and no doubt their home," Young said.