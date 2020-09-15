Baton Rouge Police identified a teenager killed Monday afternoon in a shooting near Istrouma High School.
Tequrrian Baptiste, 18, was shot around 3:50 p.m. at the intersection of Winbourne and North 38th Street, according to spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. Someone shot into his car while Baptiste and his 21-year-old passenger were stopped at a red light. The car then veered off the road and struck a utility pole, police said.
After both people were taken to the hospital, Baptiste was pronounced deceased. The passenger remains in critical condition, McKneely said. A motive and suspects are unknown at this time.
Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP).
The shooting victims on Winbourne were two of at least six people who were hospitalized with gunshot wounds in separate shootings late Monday afternoon in East Baton Rouge.