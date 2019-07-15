A man was arrested Monday after he allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian with his vehicle, Louisiana State Police said.

Monday's crash was the second fatal wreck that he is accused of causing within four months.

Salvatore Euggino, 60, of Ethel, is accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian on La. Highway 10 near St. Francisville around 12:30 p.m. Euggino was driving west and hit 50-year-old Ricky J. Pourciau, of St. Francisville, who was walking on the shoulder on the road.

Euggino then fled the scene, State Police said.

West Feliciana Sheriff's deputies and State Police troopers later found Euggino. He was arrested on negligent homicide, felony hit and run driving and careless operation.

While detectives were able to rule out that Euggino was not impaired by alcohol, they said a blood sample will undergo further testing for the possible presence of narcotics.

Euggino was previously arrested on March 26 in East Feliciana Parish in a separate fatal crash, police said.

He was accused of crossing over a no-passing centerline and hitting another vehicle. The driver of that second vehicle, 34-year-old Marshaun Robertson, of Ethel, was killed.

