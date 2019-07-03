A second person was arrested Tuesday in the attack of a BREC park referee, Baton Rouge Police report.

Jamaal Lofton, 26, of Baton Rouge, is accused of assaulting a recreational basketball official after his girlfriend, Angel Johnson, 21, started a fight over a technical foul, Baton Rouge Police report

Lofton was booked Tuesday afternoon into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of battery of a school or recreation athletic contest official and second-degree battery. Johnson was arrested on June 27 and booked on the same counts.

The arrest report says the victim, a female referee, called a technical foul on Lofton during a game at the BREC Community Park on Perkins Road around 10 p.m. June 17.

The victim told police Lofton became upset when the referee called a technical foul on him because it was his second foul of the game. Lofton started arguing about the call with the victim, who then asked him to leave the gym, but he refused.

After the game ended, the victim said, Lofton’s girlfriend, Johnson, approached the referee and began an argument, resulting in a fight.

When the victim’s boyfriend, also a referee, attempted to break up the brawl, Lofton punched him in the eye. The victim’s boyfriend told police he was knocked to the ground, and several unknown people began to attack him. When he later stood up, he had blurred vision, he reported to officials.

Lofton then pulled Johnson off the female referee, kicking her in the jaw before he and Johnson fled the scene, according to the report.

Another BREC official reportedly confirmed the details both victims provided police. The female referee sustained a broken jaw and a cut under her left eye that had to be glued together. Her boyfriend had a swollen eye.