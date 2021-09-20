A high-speed car chase Monday ended with an arrest on Interstate 110, Baton Rouge police said.
The pursuit started at Monroe and North 37th streets at about 2:35 p.m., and involved "a female that refused to stop," BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
McKneely said he did not immediately have the details of what caused the pursuit and there was no immediate word on who was arrested.
The driver crashed a short time later into a guard rail along the inside lane of I-110, just before the Scotlandville-Baker exit.