A former Baker probation officer was convicted last week of public bribery after a jury found that the man accepted payment in exchange for falsifying the drug test results of another city employee, according to a news release Monday from the state Inspector General's office.
Peron McCastle, 56, was Baker's City Court probation officer and was responsible for administering drug tests, according to the release. McCastle told his supervisor the employee's test results were negative, but later told the employee he had actually tested positive.
McCastle then told the employee he would only complete the necessary paperwork for the test results after receiving payment, Inspector General Stephen Street said Monday. The employee later paid McCastle in a meeting that was recorded on both audio and video.
The jury returned a unanimous verdict July 31. McCastle faces up to five years in prison but has not yet been sentenced.