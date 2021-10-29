Amid continued fallout from a narcotics corruption scandal at the Baton Rouge Police Department, the former division commander received a three-day unpaid suspension, a relatively minor discipline sentence, after an arrested detective accused other officers of planting drugs in his belongings.

Jeremiah Ardoin, who faces a misdemeanor count of buying stolen property, claimed other detectives planted drugs in his squad car, which he was required to relinquish after being placed on leave.

An internal investigation found no evidence of drugs being planted. But Chief Murphy Paul still chose to discipline Lt. Jeff Pittman, the former narcotics commander, who should have conducted a more thorough investigation into where the drugs came from, according to a disciplinary letter issued to him in September.

The letter reveals even more dysfunction inside the disgraced narcotics division and among department leaders tasked with rooting out alleged corruption.

Pittman and three other supervisors were transferred into street patrols after two of their subordinates — Ardoin and Jason Acree — were arrested earlier this year.

Acree resigned from the department in May after BRPD criminal investigators accused him of stealing marijuana from the evidence room and giving it to his friend — a case that began with tips from Ardoin.

Acree was arrested four times, the latest after a traffic stop in Ascension Parish when state troopers found guns and illegal prescription drugs in his car. Although the most recent case was unrelated to the misconduct allegations at BRPD, it was enough to land Acree in jail without bond.

East Baton Rouge prosecutors filed formal charges against him this week: perjury, filing false public records, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and two counts of malfeasance in office. He pleaded not guilty during an arraignment Friday morning.

In Ascension Parish, he was charged with possession of oxycodone and suboxone.

Both Acree and Ardoin quit their jobs.

A third narcotics detective and relative rookie, Jacob Cowart, was fired in July for allegedly mishandling evidence and other policy violations committed while he was training under Acree, records show.

Pittman is the only supervising officer facing discipline so far. The entire division remains under investigation as officials conduct a complete audit of narcotics operations, so more discipline could come later.

Records show Pittman was issued a three-day suspension last month because as narcotics commander, he was ultimately responsible for what happened with the drugs that Ardoin allegedly left in his vehicle.

"Because there were no reports or records on the handling of the department-issued equipment, it is unclear how, when or if Det. Ardoin collected the narcotics," Paul wrote in a disciplinary letter.

Tommy Dewey, a BRPD union attorney representing Pittman, said he believes the discipline is inappropriate for several reasons, mostly because "many people in the chain of command, including those above Lt. Pittman, were fully aware of what was going on."

"Could things have been done better? Probably so, but hindsight is 2020," Dewey said. "Why is my client being singled out as 'the buck stops here' when so many other people were involved?"

The investigation was launched after Ardoin wrote a memo to the chief following his resignation from the department, claiming other narcotics detectives had planted the drugs and then lied about finding them.

But internal investigators found nothing substantive to back up his account.

They interviewed two other narcotics supervisors, Sgt. Seth Sinclair and Sgt. Drew White, who said they found baggies of marijuana while cleaning out the vehicle assigned to Ardoin, according to the disciplinary letter. Both said they notified Pittman about the drugs since he was the highest ranking officer on scene.

The investigators also interviewed Pittman, who said an internal affairs supervisors told him to clean out the vehicle, according to the letter. After the drugs were found, Pittman said he asked Ardoin about them and Ardoin said they were "found property," meaning anything collected by law enforcement but not used as evidence.

Pittman said he told Sinclair to have the marijuana filed as "found property" to be destroyed. Pittman also told investigators he briefed Deputy Chief Troy Lawrence about the drugs, and Lawrence agreed with the plan.

Pittman acknowledged that in retrospect, he should have asked Ardoin where the drugs came from, and then documented everything, the letter says.

Acree later reported finding heroin inside a case that came from the same vehicle, according to the letter. Pittman said he had no firsthand knowledge of where the case came from. Acree was arrested and placed on leave soon after reporting the found heroin.

Pittman was being investigated for two potential policy violations, but department leaders found he committed only one: conduct unbecoming an officer.

"That is like a catchall charge," his attorney said. "He was acting in good faith. How did he bring disgrace or embarrassment to the department? We just don't feel the charge was justified."

Pittman appealed his suspension to the local civil service board, which reviews discipline for Baton Rouge police and firefighters. His appeal hearing is several months out due to a backlog of disciplinary cases.

Cowart also appealed his termination.

Prosecutors have yet to file formal criminal charges against Ardoin, but officials said a decision is expected soon.