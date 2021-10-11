A child died in a fire Sunday in Geismar, at a utility trailer where he and two other children were playing before it caught fire, the Geismar Volunteer Fire Department said.
Firefighters responded to a call at about 2:30 p.m. to a reported trailer fire, with a child trapped. Family members said the children were playing at the trailer, making a pretend fort, when a fire broke out, the volunteer fire department said.
The fire broke out at a home in the 37000 block of Cornerview Road, the State Fire Marshal’s Office said in a statement Monday.
The victim and his two siblings, ages 9 and 4, were playing at a relative’s home next door to theirs, where there was a flatbed truck and cargo trailer and contents, all on fire when firefighters arrived, the State Fire Marshal’s Office said.
It’s believed the three children had tried to create their fort inside a prefabricated, concrete staircase against the trailer, and that the victim, a 6-year-old boy had tried to make a campfire, using a lighter, the State Fire Marshal's Office said.
His two siblings were able to escape the fire to alert adults. The identification of the victim is pending an autopsy by the Coroner’s Office.
"We want to send our deepest condolences and prayers to the family during this time," the Geismar Fire Department said in a statement.
The department was assisted by the 7th District Volunteer Fire Department, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, and Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.
“There is no other way to describe this other than purely tragic,” said State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning, “While we are keeping this child and his family in our prayers, we’re also pleading with other families to learn from this devastating loss.”