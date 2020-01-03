A man was found shot to death inside his house on New Years Day, Baton Rouge police announced Friday — marking the first homicide of 2020 during a continued spike in gun violence over the past several weeks.
Joah Ross, 26, was found dead from a gunshot wound to the torso around 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said.
He was shot inside his house in the 2400 block of Jackson Avenue, which is just off Plank Road in Baton Rouge's Fairfields neighborhood. The area where Ross was killed has long experienced more violent crime than most, including a high concentration of homicides over the past few years. That intersection in particular is known for violence.
Police said no suspects or motives have been identified.