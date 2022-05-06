Three people were injured and one person was detained following a shooting in the Gardere neighborhood Friday afternoon, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
According to EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks, deputies received a call about the incident shortly after 4 p.m.
Hicks said one of the victims drove themselves to Jasper Avenue, where they were picked up by EMS. The other two were transported to a hospital from Gardere Lane, where authorities believe the initial shooting took place.
The conditions of all three people are currently unknown.
One person is in custody and an investigation is ongoing, Hicks said.
This is a developing story.