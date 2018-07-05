An overnight fire at a used car dealership on Airline Highway was found to be arson, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
Shortly before 4:20 a.m. Thursday, firefighters responded to a fire at Everybody Rides in the 9800 block of Airline Highway. The fire, which started in the rear of the building, was under control by 4:35 a.m., Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Curt Monte said.
The St. George Fire Department assisted with the call, Monte said.
Anyone with information in the fire is asked to call BRFD investigators at 225-354-1419.