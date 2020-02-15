A Baton Rouge woman was arrested after hitting someone with her car on Plank Road while intoxicated, police said.
An officer watched Nautica Gaines, 22, drive off private property in the 6200 block of Plank Road around 1:30 a.m., then drive back onto it and strike a woman, according to booking documents. The woman was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital with a possible leg injury.
When the officer confronted Gaines, the officer noticed "a strong odor of alcoholic beverage" on her breath. Gaines later told the officer that she drank two Hennessy margaritas prior to the accident. Documents show she was also swaying and slurring her speech as she talked to police.
Gaines was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, driver's license suspended or revoked and vehicular negligent injuring.