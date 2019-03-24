Authorities arrested at least 13 people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Handy Beckham, 23, 1004 Dean Lee Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, simple highway obstruction.
- Debra Bessye, 28, 2311 75th Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, disobeying a red light, not in possession of driver's license, child restraint required.
- Kenny Franklin, 54, 4081 Shaffet Street, Zachary, first-offense DWI.
- Adam Harris, 38, 10151 Hackberry Lane, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, careless operation, hit and run, insurance required, inspection sticker switched, seat belt violation, failure to change address, license plate switched, criminal trespass, obstruction of justice, Schedule I and II drug possession.
- Brandon Jones, 20, 4674 Read Boulevard, New Orleans, first-offense DWI, obstruction of justice, Schedule I drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession, disobeying red light, license plate required.
- Nicholas Leroy, 24, 9160 Rue De Fleur Road, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, one way street, improper lane usage.
- Darius Matthew, 35, 2503 McHugh Road, Baker, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Cody Mayer, 26, 15610 Shenandoah Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, driver's license required.
- Jonathan Peak, 23, 2389 Baywood Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, headlights required.
- Rodrigo Peixoto, 35, 1240 Benton Lane, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, not in possession of driver's license.
- Jose Ramirez, 23, 209 E Railroad Avenue, Gonzales, second-offense DWI, failure to follow stop/yield sign, inspection sticker, driver's license required, insurance required, license plate switched.
- Eva Sevier, 61, 8021 Scholar Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, improper turn.
- Randall Wallace, 29, 9008 Cedar Springs Road, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, hit and run, improper lane usage.