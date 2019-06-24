A 21-year-old man accused of killing five people allegedly confessed to the slayings and told deputies he did it in "pure, cold blood," according to a report from WBRZ.

In a hearing held Monday to discuss funding for Theriot's defense, one of the deputies who took Dakota Theriot into custody testified in court that Theriot confessed to shooting the five people, including his parents.

The same deputy also said Theriot taunted law enforcement officers when they arrived to capture him, allegedly pointing a gun at them in an attempt to make them shoot him, according to the report.

Theriot told investigators he was mad because his parents kicked him out of the house and he thought a family he was temporarily living with was "using" him.

Theriot was accused of killing Summer Ernest, 20; her father, Billy Ernest, 43; her brother Tanner Ernest, 17; and his own parents in suburban Baton Rouge in January.

Tyler Cavalier, public information officer for the Ascension Parish District Attorney's Office, told The Advocate Monday that two motions filed by Theriot's defense team for reduction of bond and regarding funding issues were taken under advisement by the judge to be ruled on at a later date.