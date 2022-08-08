After 42 years behind bars, a Baton Rouge man who agreed to spend the rest of his life in prison for the killing of his roommate and another friend will go free on the condition that he leave Louisiana and never return.
Louisiana's Board of Pardons and Paroles voted 2-1 Monday to release David Chenevert, who had pleaded guilty in the 1979 killings of Michael Brown and Evelyn McIntyre. The board's decision came after a nearly 90-minute long hearing, during which family members of Chenevert's victims spoke almost unanimously against his parole.
In emotional testimonies, McIntyre's brother, Richard "Dickie" Boudreau, and sister, Joan Guy, told the board about how their sister's murder tore their family apart.
Because Chenevert was initially sentenced in 1981 to life without the possibility of parole, Guy said the hearing undermined the state's promise to her parents that Chenevert would never walk free, unearthing decades-old trauma his victims never thought they would once again have to face.
"It's pretty bad that we even need to go through this," Guy said.
Brown was 26 and McIntyre just 18 when they were stabbed to death by Chenevert in what investigators at the time believed was a fit of rage over missing drug money.
After several days on the run, Chenevert, the son of a Baton Rouge police lieutenant, turned himself in to authorities. Prosecutors initially sought the death penalty, but after his trial was moved to Monroe, Chenevert struck a deal. He pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in exchange for life without the possibility of parole.
Last December, after a lengthy appeal process, the state's Board of Pardons and Parole held a hearing to decide whether or not the 64-year-old would become eligible for release, ultimately voting 4-1 to commute Chenevert's sentence.
At the time, Michael Brown's daughter, Alicia Vaughn, voted unopposed to Chenevert's release.
On Monday, she told the board she could no longer stand by her earlier choice.
"I've watched my mom be tortured by this decision," she said. "I can't do it anymore. The burden is too heavy."
Throughout the hearing, Chenevert's legal team pointed to the "countless" letters of recommendation he received, as well as his heavy involvement in vocational and rehabilitation programs at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.
During his turn to speak, Chenevert described himself as a devout Christian. He joined a seminary in 2003 and spent more than a decade as a mentor for other offenders in prison.
"I am not the devil," he said. "I am the face of rehabilitation."
As part of the stipulations of his release, Chenevert must leave Louisiana and complete at least 20 hours of community service every month.