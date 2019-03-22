Authorities have released the name of the woman found tied up and dead of apparent head injuries inside her Zachary home Thursday night.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Frances Jane Schultz, 74, was pronounced dead on the scene after her husband returned home around 8:20 p.m. and found her.
Sheriff Sid Gautreaux told TV reporters on the scene Thursday night that Schultz was found tied up after a suspected home invasion.
Emergency crews responded to the rural Zachary property after the husband called 911. The home is located in the 24000 block of Brian Road.
The investigation is ongoing between the Sheriff's Office and Zachary Police Department. Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday, which will determine the cause of death.