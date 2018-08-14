Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Sunday and noon Tuesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Kathy Broad, 62, 14853 Joor Road, Zachary, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Kailyn Carpenter, 23, 11035 La. 16, Amite City, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage and reckless operation.
- Laura Higgins, 52, 224 Pete's Highway, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, headlights required and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Aubry Simon, 55, 13923 Curran Road, New Orleans, first-offense DWI, theft of a motor vehicle, driver's license required, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.