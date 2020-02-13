Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Monday and noon Thursday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Foster Brackin, 22, 16488 La. 44, Prairieville, first-offense DWI and careless operation.
- Shameka Dixon, 43, 5250 Frey St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
- Jonathan LeGrange, 37, 10373 Gurney Road, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle, headlamps required and driver's license not on person.
- Adelaide Tanner, 27, 7417 Oak Meadow, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, obstruction of highway and driver's license suspended or revoked.