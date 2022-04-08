A male person was shot in Donaldsonville and was receiving medical treatment early Friday afternoon, Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies said.
Detectives are investigating the shooting that happened about noon Friday on St. Vincent Street and have not identified a suspect, deputies added in a Facebook statement.
The victim is in critical condition, deputies said.
Deputies did not share information about the victim's age nor whether detectives had a motive for the shooting, but said information would be limited at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting should can the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at (225) 621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the sheriff's anonymous tip line from any cellular device.
Tipsters can also call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867). You must call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers immediately to receive a cash reward.
