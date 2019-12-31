Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Monday and noon Tuesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Brandi Hernandez, 36, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, speeding, no proof of insurance, failure to maintain vehicle registration, and expired motor vehicle inspection.
- Michael Quiett, 61, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driving left of center, equipment violation, reckless operation.