One person is dead after a fight broke out between two siblings in St. Helena Parish that ended in a fatal shooting, officials said.
The fight between a brother and sister took place Saturday on Dennis Lee Road near the Livingston-St. Helena line, according to Chief of Operations Joe Chaney with the St. Helena Sheriff's Office.
The brother was killed in the altercation, Chaney said. Authorities declined to release his name.
One person was taken into custody following the shooting, but Chaney did not identify the person or comment on potential charges until the investigation is complete.