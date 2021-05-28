Leaders of the Baton Rouge Police Department affirmed Friday that officers violated internal policies when they entered an apartment — uninvited, guns drawn — to carry out a warrantless search.

The raid came to light earlier this year after a federal judge slammed the officers for their actions, saying they could be charged with criminal trespassing.

The judge also condemned a questionable traffic stop that preceded the search and excoriated Sgt. Ken Camallo, the lead officer in the case.

A few months later, the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council awarded Clarence Green $35,000 in taxpayer money. He had sued the department, claiming the police encounter — which landed him in jail on gun and drug charges for five months during the pandemic — violated his constitutional rights.

After federal judge calls bad BRPD bust 'foul' against justice system, city pays $35,000 settlement After a federal judge excoriated a Baton Rouge police officer for conducting a questionable traffic stop and warrantless search, the East Bato…

Prosecutors later dismissed the charges.

The case received renewed attention this week following local and national media reports about the $35,000 settlement and public comments from the Baton Rouge mayor.

"While the involved individuals have received a civil remedy in this matter, the officers involved must be held accountable," Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said in a statement Wednesday. "We take all actions of this sort very seriously. We cannot go down a path that continues to tear at the fabric of trust between law enforcement and citizens."

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul called a Friday press conference in response to the recent publicity, which largely focused on another controversial piece of the case. That is, when Camallo searched Green and his teenage brother after the traffic stop by looking in their underwear and groping their genitals in public view, according to the Green family attorney who released an edited version of the bodycam footage that caught those moments on video.

Police say they found a fully loaded gun in Green's underwear. They say his brother also had a bag of marijuana hidden in his groin area.

During Friday's press conference, Paul said those searches did not violate BRPD policy. Officials say the officers noticed both Green and his brother were moving in a way that suggested they were hiding something. Then, Camallo patted down Green and felt the gun in his pants, which the officer carefully removed for his own safety, officials said.

Police later booked Green into jail, but the officers decided to release his younger brother to their mom. That's when the case became even more problematic.

Camallo and another officer arrived at her apartment, but no one would answer the door or help them find her, officials said. After waiting outside for about 15 minutes, and having heard voices suggesting people were home, the cops let themselves in with guns drawn.

Bodycam footage captured their forced entrance.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Officials said Friday that Camallo later claimed he was conducting a welfare check, making sure everyone inside was all right.

Federal judge voids gun charge, calls bad BRPD bust a 'foul' against justice system Almost a year after the January 2020 traffic stop that landed Clarence Green in jail on a gun possession charge, federal prosecutors in Baton …

A complete version of bodycam footage from the case, which The Advocate obtained earlier this year, shows Camallo walking through various rooms with his weapon out, peering into closets using a light attached to the gun. After less than a minute, a woman appears from a back room and starts talking to the officers.

The recording remains muted and the conversation inaudible for much of the interaction.

Camallo testified in federal court that he meant to unmute his camera sooner. When it finally comes on, he's heard telling the woman he wants to search the room where Green and his brother sleep to make sure there was nothing "that could get them in trouble later."

She first declines to consent to the search, but Camallo persists; the woman relents, leading him upstairs while insisting the officer would find nothing.

He wound up spotting a rifle and shotgun inside the room, according to police reports. But prosecutors never charged Green or anyone else for the weapons.

The warrantless search, along with the earlier traffic stop conducted "on the thinnest pretext," drew ire from the Baton Rouge judge.

Chief District Judge Brian Jackson called the arrest and prosecution of Green "emblematic of precisely the type of foul blows universally condemned by our jurisprudence."

His scathing opinion prompted BRPD leaders to launch an internal investigation against the officers involved. That led investigators to discover two other instances in which Camallo was involved in conducting inappropriate warrantless searches. One was in 2017 — another case dismissed by a federal judge who deemed the search illegal — and the second in 2019, officials said Friday.

Camallo was found to have violated BRPD policies in all three cases. But officials said a discipline decision has yet to be made. Two other officers face ongoing internal investigations stemming from the same case, officials said. Their names were not released.

During his remarks Friday, the police chief bemoaned the negative publicity his department has received since the edited bodycam footage was released this week.

"I understand that tensions are high right now in America," he said. "Misinformation and half-truths do a disservice to everyone in our community. … I understand that you want the information right now. But we want the information right. We have to get it right."