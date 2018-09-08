Men from Georgia and Tennessee died in a wreck early Saturday on La. 3127 in St. James Parish, Louisiana State Police said.
Patrick Miller, 24, of Columbus, Georgia was driving north around 3:30 a.m. when he crossed the center line and struck another vehicle driven by Raymond Walker, 31, of Martin, Tennessee, police spokesman Trooper First Class Jesse LaGrange said.
Walker's vehicle ran off the road, flipped onto its roof and burst into flames, LaGrange said. Both men died on the scene. Miller was wearing a seat belt, but its unclear if Walker was wearing his.
Investigators do not know why Miller crossed the center line or if impairment is a factor in the crash, LaGrange said. Police continue to investigate and have taken toxicology tests.