A 25-year-old Baton Rouge man was killed late Tuesday night in West Baton Rouge Parish following a crash involving an 18-wheeler, state police report.
The accident happened around 11:30 p.m. on LA 1 in Port Allen.
Taylor Scrantz, spokesperson for Louisiana State Police, says 25-year-old Colin Bain was traveling northbound on LA 1 in a Dodge Challenger when he rear-ended a Kenworth tractor.
State police said Bain died at the scene. The driver of the Kenworth sustained minor injuries.
"Due to the severity of damage sustained by the Dodge, seatbelt usage on the part of Bain is unknown at this time," Scrantz said in a press release.
Routine toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.
The accident remains under investigation.