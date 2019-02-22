A Baton Rouge man is accused of being among five assailants who in August stripped a man naked, then bound his hands and mouth with duct tape before robbing him inside a local home.

Byron Harriel, 40, of 1433 N. 35th St., was booked Thursday on counts of armed robbery and false imprisonment, according to arrest reports. He is the uncle of the man whose home the attack occurred in.

The arrest report says Harriel lured the victim into the home in the 1400 block of North 23rd Street, where he and four others attacked the man and stole his wallet, which contained $104. Each of the five captors were armed with a handgun, the victim told Baton Rouge police.

The victim was held for five hours but eventually escaped and returned to his home, the report says.

Harriel’s nephew, Javier Simmons, 23, was booked in August on counts of armed robbery and false imprisonment in the case.

One of five people arrested, accused of robbing man at gunpoint after stripping him naked, holding him hostage A Baton Rouge man was arrested Wednesday night after he and four others stripped a man naked, held him hostage and stole his wallet, police said.

Harriel and Simmons were named by the victim, who said he knew both men before the robbery. The victim said he grew up across the street from Simmons, and Harriel previously dated the victim's sister, the report says. The victim later identified Harriel and Simmons in separate photographic lineups.

Simmons consented to have his cellphone searched when he was arrested in August and officers found a video showing the victim bound. Simmons told police Harriel sent the video to him, confirming to police his uncle was present during the crime, the report says.

The report does not indicate if the three other assailants have been arrested.