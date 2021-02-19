Baton Rouge Police arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a woman on Plank Road last week.
Dakayla Bailey, 31, was found dead at 6061 Plank Road on Feb. 11, according to spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m.
On Friday, police arrested Terica Scott, 27, of Ethel. They believe Scott is connected to the shooting.
Scott was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
Coppola said an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip led investigators to arrest Scott.