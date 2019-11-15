Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Thursday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Nickolas Aguirre, 30, 11020 Oak Ridge Drive, Denham Springs, second-offense DWI, reckless operation, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses and vehicular injuring.
- Karrielle Hebert, 25, 9551 E. Cuyhanga Parkway, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, careless operation, driver's license suspended or revoked, and vehicular negligent injuring.
- Carlette Powell, 53, 2293 Hollydale Ave., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, driver's license suspended or revoked and motor vehicle registration.