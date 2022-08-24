A Baton Rouge Police officer accused of soliciting sexual favors during a traffic stop from a young woman who was then a Southern University student has been indicted on two criminal charges for the incident.
A grand jury on Wednesday returned the indictment against officer Donald Steele Jr. on charges of second-degree kidnapping and malfeasance in office, the indictment says. It did not charge Steele with misdemeanor sexual battery, an allegation he faced previously.
Steele was arrested in August of 2021 after turning himself in on allegations he solicited sexual favors from the college student during a traffic stop two months prior. A warrant for his arrest alleged he committed second-degree kidnapping, misdemeanor sexual battery and malfeasance in office.
The warrant said Steele flirted with the woman, later identified in a lawsuit as Tramiria Pitcher, during the traffic stop. He then led her to an abandoned warehouse, tried to kiss her and made plans to go to her apartment for sex later that morning, the warrant said.
Steele asked various inappropriate questions during the encounter, including what kind of porn she likes and whether she had ever dated a girl, the warrant said. And he did nothing to address the reason he pulled her over, the document alleged, such as conducting field sobriety tests or issuing a ticket.
Pitcher filed a lawsuit in federal court in June, naming Steele, the City of Baton Rouge and BRPD chief Murphy Paul as defendants. The complaint argues the department did not properly examine Steele's background or fully train him with regard to best police practices.
BRPD spokesman Don Coppola said in June that Steele remained on administrative leave and that said BRPD does not comment on pending litigation. Steele's current status at the department was not immediately clear Wednesday.
Court records do not indicate whether Steele has hired a defense attorney.
This is a developing story and will be updated.