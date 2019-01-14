Authorities arrested as least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Monday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Jeri Hall, 58, 4312 Old Baker Road, Zachary, first-offense DWI, driver's license suspended or revoked, and driver's license expired.
- Anderson Milien, 27, 8939 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, battery of a police officer, reckless operation and failure to maintain control.
- Elizabeth Parker, 36, 365 Shelby Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, improper lane usage and driver's license suspended or revoked.