A man was seriously injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon stemming from an armed robbery near a Baton Rouge retirement home, police said.
The shooting happened in the late afternoon in the 4100 block of Plaza Tower Drive, outside of the Lake Sherwood Village retirement community, police said.
Baton Rouge Police Spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said the shooting likely happened outside of the retirement home. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an robbery, he said.
The victim, who was not a resident at the retirement home, was brought to a local hospital by his friends, police said.
He suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive, McKneely said.
No arrests have been made as of Sunday afternoon.