A double shooting on Poydras Avenue Friday afternoon left one person dead and another injured, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
EBRSO deputies responded to the 14000 block of Poydras Avenue around 3 p.m. to a reported shooting, according to spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks, WHO said some type of dispute occurred at a residence that led to a shooting inside the home.
One person was pronounced dead and another taken to the hospital with injuries. Hicks said the status of the hospitalized victim's injuries was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.