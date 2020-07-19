A longtime Baton Rouge police officer who kept his job after being fired for pointing a gun at a downtown bar manager while off duty was re-elected to the civil service board, which among its responsibilities includes upholding or reversing disciplinary action against city police officers and firefighters.

Baton Rouge Police Cpl. Robert Moruzzi confirmed Sunday he will serve another three years on the police and firefighter civil service board following elections Saturday. An officer since 2008 and currently a member of the police force’s Air Support Division, Moruzzi recently served as the civil service board’s chairman.

His tenure with the police department has, however, come under recent scrutiny.

Criminal justice reform advocates last month called for Moruzzi to step down from the board, saying the longtime officer has a problematic background. They say those examples include being fired from the department in 2010 and later reinstated after an off-duty fight that saw Moruzzi point a gun at a downtown Baton Rouge bar manager. He was also involved in two excessive force complaints that led to a pair of federal lawsuits since joining the board in 2015.

Moruzzi previously said he has no plans to step down unless his fellow officers ask him to do so.

In his first election to the board, police union leaders had suggested Moruzzi seek the position because he had gone through the department’s disciplinary process and would bring a unique perspective to the table.

"Everyone should be held accountable for their actions," Moruzzi said last month in a statement to The Advocate. "The civil service board ensures that those who deserve a second chance are given one."

Mounting calls for his resignation from the board come amid nationwide pushes to reform law enforcement practices and how agencies handle officer misconduct. Those efforts intensified following the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was seen on widely shared video gasping for breath as a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes.

Including promotions for police and firefighters, the civil service board reviews whether to uphold or overturn disciplinary decisions and the firing of police and firefighters.

The board consists of five members who are appointed for three-year volunteer terms, including one each from the city's police and fire departments. Two others are appointees of LSU and Southern University, and the fifth is appointed by the parish Metro Council.

Saturday's election to the board allowed only certified police officers to cast votes, though officials haven't released the results or the number of voters.

The board received critical attention following the 2016 police shooting of Alton Sterling. Blane Salamoni, the officer responsible, was initially fired and later settled with the department when he appealed the decision. The move also skirted a public civil service board hearing for Salamoni and the police department.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has repeatedly encouraged the public to attend board hearings to better understand how officer discipline often unfolds before the board.

She has been critical of the police union, saying in a previous radio interview that its leadership has obstructed the city’s ability to weed out “bad cops.”

Union leadership refuted Broome's criticism while emphasizing the group's support of recent reform efforts by city leaders and the Police Chief Murphy Paul.

Staff writer Lea Skene contributed to this report.