Authorities arrested at least six people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Jason Baker, 48, 6067 Tezcuco Court, Gonzales, first-offense DWI, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle, careless operation and improper lane usage.
- Jonathon Bourgeois, 38, 6936 West Highway 90, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and stopping vehicle in roadway.
- Reginald Day, 26, 8147 Keel Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and driving left of center.
- Montrell Green, 29, 10736 Flintwood Ave., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, reckless operation and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- Ray Leak, 54, 4224 Park Oaks Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage and reckless operation.
- Claude Simmons, 45, 1850 Entling Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, careless driving and other laws of the road.