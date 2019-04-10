Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Ramon Guillory, 32, 656 Kavanaugh St., Washington, La., first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control of a vehicle, no liability insurance and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Christian Key, 22, 12531 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, failure to maintain control, and driver's license required or expired.
- Roy Williams, 59, 1830 Louisiana Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and reckless operation of a vehicle.