A man was fatally shot outside his Monterrey Drive apartment complex Tuesday night while trying to stop someone stealing his vehicle, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said.
Everette Williams, 28, was fatally shot at 11:38 p.m. at the apartment complex in the 3300 block of Monterrey Drive. McKneely said Williams noticed someone breaking into his vehicle, armed himself, and went out to confront the burglar, when he was shot.
Williams was taken to a hospital where he later died. The shooter ran away before police arrived on the scene, McKneely said.
He asks anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.