Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Tuesday and noon Thursday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Paul Brayman, 63, 1480 Lila St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and careless operation.
- Jessie Chapman, 50, 4213 Heath Drive, Baker, first-offense DWI, speeding, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.