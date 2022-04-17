An eight-month-old and 15-year-old were injured in a shooting on N. Sherwood Forest Drive on Sunday, Baton Rouge police said.
BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said it happened around noon in the 1700 block of N Sherwood Forest Drive. Both victims were brought to the hospital.
S. Sherwood Forest is closed between S. Walker Court and Catalpa Street because of the shooting. Mulitple emergency vehicles are on the scene; police officers, some holding long guns, are standing outside a home on the street, where someone is inside, Coppola said.
This story has been updated to correct the ages of the victims.