A Donaldsonville man accused of shooting two people in a parking lot Wednesday was arrested Thursday in West Baton Rouge, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
Romel Harvey, 35, arrived Wednesday evening in the parking lot of a shopping center on Highway 3089 in Donaldsonville and started firing shots for an unknown reason, officials say.
By the time deputies arrived on the scene, they say, two people had been injured in the shooting.
Police say Harvey had already fled the scene in his car at that point, but Louisiana State Troopers found him the next day in West Baton Rouge.
Harvey was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on two counts of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, aggravated criminal damage to property and possession of firearm by convicted felon.