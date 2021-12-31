Louisiana State Police say a New Orleans man is accused of pointing a gun at a car salesman in St. Francisville and stealing the 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe that had been taken out for a test drive.
Hoxie Brown Marcelin, 47, faces a number of potential charges, troopers said.
The car salesman approached a trooper working on U.S. 61 Thursday and said that, during a test drive, a man had pointed a gun at him and then took the Tahoe and his cellphone.
Another trooper saw the Tahoe speeding south of St. Francisville, gave chase and eventually caught up to Marcelin in East Baton Rouge Parish, State Police said.
Troopers said Marcelin fled after crashing on Port Hickey Road, but he was caught eventually.
Marcelin was taken to West Feliciana Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was booked on armed robbery, carjacking, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen things. He faces additional accusations in East Baton Rouge Parish related to the chase.