A Baton Rouge man has died weeks after being beaten on Plank Road, Baton Rouge police said.
On July 8, Albert Gibson, 60, was taken to the hospital after he was injured in a physical altercation with another person, authorities said. He died from his injuries on Tuesday.
No other details were immediately available. Police have not identified a suspect in the case.
The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking anyone with information on this incident to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.