A Baton Rouge man was arrested after police say he dumped the body of a teen into the Amite River.
In Feb. 2019, the body was found in the Amite near 131 La. 37 and Clinton, according to booking documents. The body was caught in some bushes near the bank of the river and was spotted by local fishermen.
When officials with the East Feliciana Sheriff's office began their investigation, they determined the victim was likely murdered and the body dumped upstream.
They later identified the victim as an 18-year-old from Baton Rouge. He was reported missing on Feb. 21 by his mother.
She later told investigators that the suspect, Edward Brooks, 31, had contacted her up until a few days after the body was found, and gave her conflicting versions of where her son was last seen alive. Brooks tried to convince her that her son was fine and told her a variety of stories about where he was and why.
Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department later learned Brooks was convicted of attempted second-degree murder in the last 12 years and was under the surveillance of probation and parole.
Investigators finally brought one of Brooks' relatives, Jesse James Schiele, into custody. Schiele said he and Brooks had been driving one day when a man pulled up behind them and began to fire shots at their car. The 18-year-old, who was with Brooks and Schiele at the time, was struck.
It is unclear what actually happened when the 18-year-old was killed, but Baton Rouge Police responded to a shooting Feb. 10, 2019 at 11:05 p.m. — the night investigators believe the teen was killed.
Later, Brooks and Schiele threw his body off the bridge into the Amite River in East Feliciana Parish.
Brooks, of 24045 Plank Road, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Wednesday on one count of second-degree murder.
It's unclear whether Schiele was arrested.