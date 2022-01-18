A man died after being shot by his father during a fight Monday afternoon, officials say.
Deputies from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a shooting in the 6700 block of Kleinpeter Road around 4:40 p.m., spokesperson Casey Hicks said. A man told deputies he had shot his son.
The two got into a physical fight after the son threatened to hurt himself and others while holding a knife, investigators said. The son was shot and taken to a hospital. He later died while undergoing surgery.
No charges have been made as of Tuesday morning.
Additional details were not made immediately available.