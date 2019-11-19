One person has been pronounced dead after a reported shooting Tuesday night in Baton Rouge, officials said.
East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Brad Harris said the victim died on the scene around 9:45 p.m. in the 5200 block of Ritterman Avenue, which is a residential neighborhood off North Foster Drive.
Crews responded to reports of a shooting at that address around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Baton Rouge police are investigating the incident.
No additional information was immediately available.