One person has been pronounced dead after a reported shooting Tuesday night in Baton Rouge, officials said.

East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Brad Harris said the victim died on the scene around 9:45 p.m. in the 5200 block of Ritterman Avenue, which is a residential neighborhood off North Foster Drive.

Crews responded to reports of a shooting at that address around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Baton Rouge police are investigating the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

Email Lea Skene at lskene@theadvocate.com.

