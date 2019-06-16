Baton Rouge Fire Department battled two blazes between Saturday night and Sunday morning in which two homes were damaged but nobody injured.
Crews responded to 1105 St. Joseph Street at 10:40 p.m. Saturday when an electrical short near a hallway air conditioning unit shorted and caused a fire on the home's second floor and attic, according to BRFD. The home sustained smoke damage and some water damage, but nobody was home at the time of the fire.
The second call came in close to 12 hours later when crews were called to 2250 74th Avenue just after 11 a.m. Sunday.
Three people were sleeping at the home when a fire began in a bathroom near a wall cabinet, according to BRFD. The fire was contained to the bathroom and nobody was injured, but the cause is still under investigation.