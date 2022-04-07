A 17-year-old boy has been arrested, accused of raping a girl younger than 12 years old, the Assumption Parish sheriff's deputies said.
Detectives have been investigating allegations of sex crimes involving the teen since the summer, Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a statement Thursday.
Detectives were able to gather enough information to arrest the youth on Tuesday on a single count of first-degree rape, deputies said.
The teen was being held Thursday pending the outcome of a 72-hour juvenile hearing, deputies said.