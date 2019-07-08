The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help Monday morning as deputies continue their search for a dog that was inside his owner's pickup truck — left running and unlocked outside a business late Sunday morning — when the vehicle was stolen.
Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said a man left his truck running while he went inside a store at the corner of Antioch and Tigerbend Road. A woman jumped into the vehicle and began driving away.
The man noticed what was happening and tried to stop her, but she continued pulling away and caused injuries to the victim, Hicks said. The Sheriff's Office on Monday released descriptions of the truck, the dog and the suspect.
The pickup truck is a black 2009 Toyota Tacoma with a hard bed cover and a bumper sticker shaped like a dog bone that says "Camp Bow Wow" on it.
The dog is a chocolate lab and weimaraner mix. His name is "Roleaux," according to Facebook posts from friends and family of the victim seeking help from the public as they search for their pup.
The suspect is a woman with blonde hair that's shaved on both sides with a ponytail on top. Hicks said the woman was "covered with sores" on her face and body, and was seen wearing capri pants and combat boots.
News of the reported carjacking spread quickly on social media Sunday afternoon and evening with hundreds of people asking their friends to help find Roleaux. The posts said the dog's owner had been hospitalized with injuries sustained during the incident.
Deputies haven't said in which direction the suspect fled the scene or provided updates on their search for the vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (225) 389-5061 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344-STOP.