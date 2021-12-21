The Louisiana Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a request by the state Attorney General that a former sheriff's deputy and his ex-wife be tried together for dozens of alleged sex-crimes, likely ensuring that the two former Livingston Parish employees will have separate trials in the new year.

Former Livingston Parish deputy Dennis Perkins, 45, and ex-school teacher Cynthia Perkins, 36, together face 150 felony charges alleging rape, child pornography, sexual battery of a child, video voyeurism and tainting pastries that children later ate at school. Their alleged victims include two children, two adults and a dog.

The couple were indicted jointly and poised to be tried together after a sweeping child pornography investigation led to their 2019 arrests. But defense attorneys argued to a Livingston Parish judge in June that the two should be tried individually, saying that Cynthia Perkins planned to pin blame on her ex-husband if they appeared before one jury.

Jarrett Ambeau, Dennis Perkins' defense lawyer, called the state supreme court's affirmation of the ruling — which the First Circuit Court of Appeals upheld in July — the "just and right decision."

"Those two cannot be tried together, as their defenses are antagonistic," he said. "The allegations are heinous, but we can't disregard the law and justice to bring the matter to trial."

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

A spokesperson for the Attorney General's office, which is prosecuting the case, did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

After Ambeau asked to delay Dennis Perkins' trial so the attorney could represent another client scheduled to stand trial at the same time this past summer, the former cop's trial was pushed to May of 2022.

Cynthia Perkins is scheduled to stand trial in February.

This post will be updated.