A recent survey meant to examine how East Baton Rouge residents perceive the criminal justice system found that those who consider their neighborhoods dangerous want more police presence, there's significant overlap between perpetrators and victims of crime, and attitudes toward local law enforcement are often split along racial lines.
While the researchers considered those findings relatively unsurprising, other results were unexpected. For example, people living in unsafe neighborhoods were the most wary about working with law enforcement to curb crime, and a significant number of residents showed little understanding of how the cash bail system works.
The survey was conducted by the East Baton Rouge Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, an offshoot of a nationwide project sponsored by the nonprofit MacArthur Foundation and dedicated to spurring criminal justice reform in dozens of American cities, including Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
Researchers interviewed 450 random Baton Rouge residents in early August and recently released a report. Those interviews were conducted amid nationwide protests over police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, a moment when Americans across the country were publicly grappling with questions of police brutality and systemic racism.
The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.6 percentage points. It was conducted by a company called LJR Custom Strategies. Responses were collected between Aug. 4 and Aug. 9.
Local law enforcement receive good marks
Despite disparities among certain demographic groups, the Baton Rouge Police Department and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office received overall positive reviews, with a little over 60% of respondents saying they had positive feelings toward local law enforcement and about 10% citing negative feelings.
"We really felt that law enforcement got a good report card from this survey," said Chris Csonka, executive director of the group that organized the research. That goodwill extended even to residents with a deep understanding of what's at stake in encounters with law enforcement — those with prior arrests.
About 18% of survey participants reported direct experience with the criminal justice system, saying at least one person in their immediate household has been arrested or accused of a crime. Of those, 60% nonetheless reported positive feelings toward the Baton Rouge Police Department and just 22% reported negative feelings, with the remaining people being neutral.
Meanwhile people living in unsafe neighborhoods "appear to hold the police somewhat accountable," researchers concluded. About 37% reported positive feelings toward the police while 27% reported negative feelings.
The sentiments were somewhat divided along racial lines. For example, among men of color, 44% felt positively about the police, compared to 74% of White men. Positive feelings were also more common among people identified as upper or middle class than among working and lower class residents.
Survey participants were roughly split when asked whether they believe better paid police officers would help reduce crime. Research has shown that Baton Rouge police are significantly underpaid compared to their counterparts at other similar agencies.
People in unsafe areas want more police presence
Overall about 80% of participants said they consider their neighborhood safe, while 15% described their neighborhood as unsafe.
When asked about the level of police presence, people who live in unsafe areas were the most likely to say they wanted more officers patrolling the streets. Almost 70% of those people said there wasn't enough police presence, compared to 33% among all respondents.
Answers to that question also showed some disparities across different racial groups.
For example, 67% of white women said the police presence was about right, compared to 43% of women of color. The numbers are similar for white men and men of color.
People who consider their neighborhoods unsafe also feel more pessimistic about whether their communities are headed in the right direction. Only 8% of those respondents said they believe their neighborhood is on an upward trajectory, while 50% chose a downward trajectory. The remaining roughly 40% said it was a mix of both.
The numbers are almost opposite in safe neighborhoods, where 43% of residents said things are headed in the right direction, 11% said the wrong direction and 45% said it's mixed.
Who commits crimes, who gets victimized?
When researchers asked people about their personal experiences, responses indicated significant overlap between perpetrators and victims of crime.
Overall about one third of respondents said someone in their immediate household had been the victim of a crime, and 18% said someone in their household had been arrested or accused of a crime.
Of those people in "arrest" households, 73% also reported that someone in their household had been victimized — a level of overlap that researchers called stunning.
Those numbers reinforce something that law enforcement officials see all the time: crime victims and perpetrators often coming from the same communities, circles or families. Experts have long maintained that most perpetrators commit crimes against acquaintances, friends or relatives, not random strangers.
Overall little knowledge of how the justice system works
Researchers also found that a lot of respondents were relatively uninformed about the specifics of crime and policing in East Baton Rouge.
"The general resident of East Baton Rouge Parish does not understand how the justice system works, probably because they have nothing more than a speeding ticket," Csonka said. He noted that some people find themselves taking a "crash course" on the subject when needed: after getting arrested or watching a friend or family member navigate the system.
Researchers found that people were especially clueless when asked about their understanding of cash bail, and there was no clear consensus on whether residents wanted to change the system.
But nearly all respondents agreed the criminal justice system should "meet the needs of all people regardless of their socioeconomic status," expressed disapproval of practices that disproportionately impact the poor — people most often unable to afford bail who therefore sit behind bars waiting for their cases to proceed. Many cases take months or years before a verdict is reached.
In addition to educating the public about the criminal justice system and its impacts, Csonka said his team has focused on making the system run more efficiently, including reducing the time it takes to bring a case to justice.